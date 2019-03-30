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Veteran’s Call-In Special: Former Service Members Respond To Russiagate - War Room Full Show
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209 views • March 30, 2019
It’s the annual Veterans Call In Show on the War Room. Featured guests today are Gretchen Smith from Code Of Vets, Frank Cavanaugh from Filter and Greg Reese from Infowars. We talk about Veterans outreach, Full Metal MAGA and other Veterans issues.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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