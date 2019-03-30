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Full Show – Must See Trump Rally + Leftists Strike Back + Infowars Prepares Action Against Business Insider – 03/29/2019
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778 views • March 30, 2019
The federal government has spent over $1.8 trillion in just the first five months of the fiscal year. Also, National Security Advisor John Bolton has warned Russia against furthering their military presence in Venezuela. Earlier, Trump said “all options” are open to assure Russia pulls troops out of the region. Joining today’s show is American Attorney Robert Barnes sharing his fight to help innocent people against fake news. Furthermore, artist Mear One explains the controversy behind his work.
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