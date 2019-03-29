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VIDEO: Latino Voters Want Wall Taller And Longer
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131 views • March 29, 2019
Alex Jones presents a report produced by CNN where Latino voters living along the border in Texas make it completely clear that they want the wall, and in fact, they want it taller and longer than its current construction.
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