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VIDEO: Trump Declares Victory Over Russian Hoax
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119 views • March 29, 2019
President Trump Gave a rousing speech in Michigan where he went on offense against the MSM and the Deep State. Alex Jones gives his take on the future for President Trump's America first agenda.
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