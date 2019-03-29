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Trump blasts Jussie Smollett case
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5 views • March 29, 2019
Congress of Racial Equality leader Niger Innis and Fox News contributor Ted Williams discuss the controversy surrounding the Jussie Smollett case and how the city of Chicago is pushing for the “Empire” actor to pay $130,000 to cover the cost of the investigation into his police report.
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