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The southern border is at its breaking point
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13 views • March 29, 2019
Border Patrol is on track to apprehend one million illegal immigrants in 2019. Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas) discusses the problems at the southern border and why President Trump may need to use executive orders to fix the border crisis.
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