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Alex Jones Issues Legal Warning To Business Insider
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580 views • March 29, 2019
Reporter Jake Kanter with Business Insider published an article attempting to link Alex Jones to anti-semitism because of an instagram post. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex to break down this attempted smear to silence free speech.
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