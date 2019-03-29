© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
29Mar19 CNN’s Stelter Says There’s No News? I Have News for Him, and You
Follow
1
Share
Report
200 views • March 29, 2019
Brian Stelter blames their ratings collapse on “no news in the last week”. David Knight covers what he doesn’t want to talk about and doesn’t want you to hear: BigPharma loses in court, BigGov raid a home because a child wasn’t vaccinated, Christian genocide, beef prices set to skyrocket, BigMedia loses their hoax, an arbitrary gun ban from Trump, as people worship AI and Big Tech.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.