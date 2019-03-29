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God From Machine? People Create Robotic Idols
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48 views • March 29, 2019
People are literally worshipping robots. And a EU survey finds people would rather be ruled by AI than by human politicians or judges. So naturally we turn to the censors of Silicon Valley to conduct the census and allocate political power.
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