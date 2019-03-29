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BREXIT Day ... Stolen By Incompetent Government? 😡
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167 views • March 29, 2019
Streamed live 29th March 2019
- It is legitimate to with hold tax payments if we don't leave the EU
- A better solution is to leave the EU 12th April with no deal
- Few British politicians understand that private banks control the issue of currency
- Countries are kept in austerity by loaning of money
- UK is seen as the political laughing stock of the world
- GcMAF has proven to be an effective treatment for many health problems
- It is legitimate to with hold tax payments if we don't leave the EU
- A better solution is to leave the EU 12th April with no deal
- Few British politicians understand that private banks control the issue of currency
- Countries are kept in austerity by loaning of money
- UK is seen as the political laughing stock of the world
- GcMAF has proven to be an effective treatment for many health problems
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