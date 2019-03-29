© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Instagram To Ban Accounts For Anti-Semitic Comments
Follow
0
Share
Report
39 views • March 29, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how officials at Facebook, the parent company of Instagram, have released statements to mainstream media outlets suggesting that his account may be banned for anti-semitic comments. These comments were not made by Alex Jones, but were in fact made by other Instagram users and primarily consist of slurs that paint Alex Jones' Infowars as being part of and protecting some sort of Jewish conspiracy theory as a "shill" simply because he believes in Israel's right to exist.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.