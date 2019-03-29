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The Earth Plane Flat Earth Children's Book Review
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86 views • March 29, 2019
Over a year in the making, featuring full color illustrations by Kan Ev Art, and written by Eric Dubay, "The Earth Plane" is the first flat Earth children's book published in history. Available for purchase direct from the publisher, "The Earth Plane" and my other books can be found here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
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