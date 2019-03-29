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Limbaugh: Swalwell, Schiff are lying to the American people
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20 views • March 29, 2019
Talk radio titan Rush Limbaugh calls on President Trump to appoint a special counsel to investigate the origins of the Mueller report, says the American people deserve to know how they have been manipulated. #SpecialReport #FoxNews
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