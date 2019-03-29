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US reveals secret deal to sell nuclear tech to Saudi Arabia
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32 views • March 29, 2019
The Donald Trump administration has granted permission to unspecified US companies to sell nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia and provide technical assistance, US Energy Secretary Rick Perry told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.
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