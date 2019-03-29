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Russian Investigation Postmortem: Anatomy Of A Failed Coup - War Room Full Show
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53 views • March 29, 2019
Harrison Smith sits in for Owen Shoyer and breaks down the history behind the Russian Investigation. Plus, the headlines you need to know, including cell-phone towers giving elementary school children cancer and China enacting total social control world-wide. Craig Sawyer and Royce and Mersh of Revenge of the Cis join to discuss the cultural front of the information war.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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