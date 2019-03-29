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Full Show - TRUMP UNLEASHED! 45 Announces Plans To Stop Big Tech Censorship, Prosecute Deep State & Win Big In 2020 – 03/28/2019
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654 views • March 29, 2019
Immediately after calling out the mainstream media for being more corrupt than ever before, President Trump warned he might close the Southern Border because Mexico and other Central American countries are doing “nothing” to stop the flow of illegals into America. Joining today’s show is Attorney Brad Shear discussing how patriots can reclaim social media from Big Tech.
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