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How We Know YHWH Isn't An Illogical & Chaotic Demon | Peck Report
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9 views • March 28, 2019
Josh discusses how logic and reason can offer a path toward the conclusion of the correct YHWH and how we know we are not worshipping a demon, fallen angel, demiurge, or anything in between. Josh also discusses the battle between order and chaos in spiritual realms as well as our modern culture.
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