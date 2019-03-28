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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) THURSDAY 3/28/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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49 views • March 28, 2019
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS ALEX:
TRUMP: MASSIVE OFFENSIVE AGAINST GLOBALISTS, BIG TECH CENSORSHIP & DEEP STATE COMING
MEP'S TRICKED INTO VOTING WRONG WAY
TEENS NOT SOCIALIZING IN REAL WORLD, MAKING THEM LONELY, DEPRESSED & SUICIDAL
TRUMP: RUSSIAN TROOPS MUST GET OUT OF VENEZUELA, ALL OPTIONS OPEN TO MAKE IT HAPPEN
AUTOMATED FLIGHT TO GERMANY FLIES TO SCOTLAND
PELOSI'S NEW CLIMATE BILL
TRUMP CONFIRMS DOJ WILL PROBE SMOLLETT CASE
Guests:
Attorney Brad Shear
4th Hour:
Matt Bracken
TRUMP: MASSIVE OFFENSIVE AGAINST GLOBALISTS, BIG TECH CENSORSHIP & DEEP STATE COMING
MEP'S TRICKED INTO VOTING WRONG WAY
TEENS NOT SOCIALIZING IN REAL WORLD, MAKING THEM LONELY, DEPRESSED & SUICIDAL
TRUMP: RUSSIAN TROOPS MUST GET OUT OF VENEZUELA, ALL OPTIONS OPEN TO MAKE IT HAPPEN
AUTOMATED FLIGHT TO GERMANY FLIES TO SCOTLAND
PELOSI'S NEW CLIMATE BILL
TRUMP CONFIRMS DOJ WILL PROBE SMOLLETT CASE
Guests:
Attorney Brad Shear
4th Hour:
Matt Bracken
Keywords
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