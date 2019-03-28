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Ted Koppel Calls Out Crooked Media
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23 views • March 28, 2019
How biased is the establishment media? It's one thing for conservatives to call out the obvious hatred for Trump in the media but quite another when the same point is made by a guy who is a member of the legacy media and has been for decades. Ted Koppel makes a surprising statement.
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Full show and archives @ https://www.libertynation.com/ln-radio/
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