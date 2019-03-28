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Pistol Recoil Control like a Monster | Episode #47
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29 views • March 28, 2019
Mickey does a deep dive into pistol recoil control for beginner to advanced shooters. Faster follow-up shots comes down to good mechanics. Your grip, arms and body stance are the keys to managing the recoil to keep your pistol on target. A tight enough grip can even overcome sloppy trigger action, (i.e. slapping the trigger).
Mickey’s teenage daughter Lucy comes on as a guest to demonstrate these same basic techniques of recoil control with a full size pistol, the Walther PPQ.
Mickey’s teenage daughter Lucy comes on as a guest to demonstrate these same basic techniques of recoil control with a full size pistol, the Walther PPQ.
Keywords
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