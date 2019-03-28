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5 Tips for Shooting More Accurately With A Handgun | Episode #68
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456 views • March 28, 2019
Mickey gives 5 tips on how to shoot more accurately with a handgun and gives plenty of links to other videos dedicated to these key fundamentals.
Tip #1 - A good Master Grip
Tip #2 - Proper Trigger Press (pulling the trigger straight back without mis-aligning the sights)
Tip #3 - Use Your Sights! Don't shoot if your not lined up
Tip #4 - Body Posture, Slight forward bias but don't get hung-up over your shooting stance
Tip #5 - Self Talk...
Tip #1 - A good Master Grip
Tip #2 - Proper Trigger Press (pulling the trigger straight back without mis-aligning the sights)
Tip #3 - Use Your Sights! Don't shoot if your not lined up
Tip #4 - Body Posture, Slight forward bias but don't get hung-up over your shooting stance
Tip #5 - Self Talk...
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