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The Green New Deal Tanks
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17 views • March 28, 2019
The Green New Deal finally landed its impossible 100 Trillion Tax Dollar Country Killing behometh on the floor of the U.S. Senate. Its main sponsor, freshman Congress woman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez had set the table at a committee meeting previous to the Senate vote.
Flailing around with Betoesque zeal, AOC passionately pretended to have a grip on the science of climate change.
Flailing around with Betoesque zeal, AOC passionately pretended to have a grip on the science of climate change.
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