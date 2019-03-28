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28Mar19 NeverTruster: 3 Mile Island, 9/11 Updates
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224 views • March 28, 2019
As the 40th anniversary of 3 Mile Island and the latest step in the 9/11 investigation remind us, never trust or believe the government. Then, Eric Peters joins to talk about the EU’s plan to force cars to obey speed limits using computer control by 2022 and logging driver behavior. And, door-to-door gun confiscation in NZ, glyphosate/roundup lawsuits underscore BigPharma’s legal immunity for vaccines, the SPLC fake “Hate Map” data, and life as a “discredited individual” in China
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