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Drilling Down Into SPLC’s Fake Hate Map
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20 views • March 28, 2019
Like the FBI who used them, SPLC has been a corrupt institution for a long time. David Knight drills down into the data behind the hate map to reveal the fraudulent cash scheme.
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