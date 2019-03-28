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Democrats Criticize Christian Legislator for Flaunting Her Beliefs in Presence of Hijab Wearing Legislator
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26 views • March 28, 2019
Democrats double down on anti-Christian rhetoric & intolerance in Pennsylvania as Christian legislator is told “flaunting” her beliefs in front a newly elected hijab legislator is Islamophobic. When will the Democrats through LGBT under the Islamic bus (or stone them as in Brunei)?
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