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NZ Door-to-Door Gun Confiscation, 1 Dead So Far
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862 views • March 28, 2019
DOJ leak reveals Mueller finished the Trump probe months before the 2018 elections & held the results for political gain. And, in New Zealand, police going door-to-door to confiscate guns has already resulted in the death of one man.
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