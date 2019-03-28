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House Fails To Override Trump's Veto Of Bill To Block His National Emergency Declaration | TIME
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7 views • March 28, 2019
The Democratic-controlled House fell short Tuesday in its effort to override President Donald Trump’s first veto, handing him a victory in his drive to spend billions more for constructing barriers along the Southwest border.
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