© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO: Trump Coup-Plotter Confronted In Congress
Follow
0
Share
Report
318 views • March 28, 2019
Alex Jones presents video footage of Texas Representative Mike Conaway calling out California Representative Adam Schiff on the house floor for his open participation in pushing propaganda on the American public that suggested President Trump colluded with the Russian Government in 2016.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.