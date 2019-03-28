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Update On LYN THYER's Appeal Against EXTRADITION to FRANCE
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25 views • March 28, 2019
Streamed live 28th March 2019
- Lyn Thyer's extradition hearing is an attempt by Le Cleiss (French equivalent of MHRA) to extradite her to France to face charges for the alleged role of the manufacture and distribution of GcMAF
- The barrister representing Le Cleiss was making up charges as he went along
- Alternative practitioners, particularly homeopaths are being targeted by the MHRA
- The MHRA are Big Pharma's hench men to protect their revenue stream and shut down innovative healthcare
- Lyn Thyer's extradition hearing is an attempt by Le Cleiss (French equivalent of MHRA) to extradite her to France to face charges for the alleged role of the manufacture and distribution of GcMAF
- The barrister representing Le Cleiss was making up charges as he went along
- Alternative practitioners, particularly homeopaths are being targeted by the MHRA
- The MHRA are Big Pharma's hench men to protect their revenue stream and shut down innovative healthcare
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