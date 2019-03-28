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Nancy Pelosi introduces new climate bill the day after Senate rejects Green New Deal
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8 views • March 28, 2019
FBN’s Kennedy discusses how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) introduced a new climate bill the day after the Senate voted down the Green New Deal.
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