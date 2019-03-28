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Motionlessness Meditation
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196 views • March 28, 2019
Sit still and meditate with me for a moment. What does that even mean, "sit still?" How could you ever sit still on a globe spinning 1,000mph around its axis, 67,000mph around the Sun, 500,000mph around the galaxy and millions more miles per hour through the universe? Do we feel absolute stillness because we are so used to spinning around millions upon millions of miles per hour, or do we feel motionless because we are motionless?
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