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Russia Collusion Hoax Compilation - Welcome to the Twilight Zone
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28 views • March 28, 2019
The Fake News Media has lost tremendous credibility with its corrupt coverage
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cnnfake newshillary clintonmaxine watersnancy pelositucker carlsondonald trumpjohn brennanmueller reporteric swalwellsteele dossierno collusionmsnbcrachel maddowchuck schumeradam schiffchristopher steelemichael cohenjohn podestadebbie wasserman schultzchris hayesbuzzfeedchris matthewsmax boottrump russia collusion
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