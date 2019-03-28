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#Smollett charges dropped -- Fitting end to Kamala Harris/Obama/Smollett Democrat operation to outlaw #MAGA
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11 views • March 28, 2019
WildNews.us – On the day of the Christchurch shooting, New Zealand police conducted terror shooting exercises on the streets of Christchurch. Many mass shootings, such as Parkland, happened to coincide with the law enforcement exercises to prevent such shootings -- Smollett freed thanks to Obama fixer Tina Tchen. This was another Democrat move in a failed attempt to pass a bill which would have outlawed MAGA
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