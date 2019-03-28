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The Dark Truth Behind Drag Queen Story Hour
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1105 views • March 28, 2019
This is a comp of videos and newscasts showing the dark intentions to Drag Queen Story Hour programs that are sprouting up across America. Alex Jones puts it all together at the end.
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