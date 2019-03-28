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Google reCAPTCHA and it's distain of privacy users
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15 views • March 28, 2019
For my very first video on Brighteon, I figured I'd talk about and demostrate issues with the very first thing you encounter on many sites - Google reCAPTCHA - and the 'weird' behaviours inherent within. Is Google effectively behaving maliciously towards users who want to retain their privacy and blocking select users from accessing the internet via their reCAPTCHA tool? Watch the video and form your own opinions.
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