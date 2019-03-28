BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Google reCAPTCHA and it's distain of privacy users
The Underdog
The Underdog
54 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • March 28, 2019
For my very first video on Brighteon, I figured I'd talk about and demostrate issues with the very first thing you encounter on many sites - Google reCAPTCHA - and the 'weird' behaviours inherent within. Is Google effectively behaving maliciously towards users who want to retain their privacy and blocking select users from accessing the internet via their reCAPTCHA tool? Watch the video and form your own opinions.
Keywords
googlecommentarycaptcharecaptchashadowbanstealthban
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
HHS Eases Access to Six Peptide Injections; Safety Evidence Remains Limited

HHS Eases Access to Six Peptide Injections; Safety Evidence Remains Limited

Morgan S. Verity
Time-Restricted Eating May Be Linked to Cognitive Gains in Older Women, Preliminary Study Finds

Time-Restricted Eating May Be Linked to Cognitive Gains in Older Women, Preliminary Study Finds

Coco Somers
Study reveals higher mortality risk for Pfizer COVID vaccine recipients

Study reveals higher mortality risk for Pfizer COVID vaccine recipients

Willow Tohi
Strict Diet, Structured Exercise Can Reverse Early-Onset Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds

Strict Diet, Structured Exercise Can Reverse Early-Onset Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds

Petra Stone
Study: Gas Seeps at Mars Volcano Could Provide Ingredients for Life

Study: Gas Seeps at Mars Volcano Could Provide Ingredients for Life

Edison Reed
Study reveals amino acid duo and exercise key to maintaining muscle and blood vessel health in aging

Study reveals amino acid duo and exercise key to maintaining muscle and blood vessel health in aging

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy