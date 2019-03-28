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Smolletting: When The Left Posts Racist Comments To Frame Conservatives
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244 views • March 28, 2019
Alex Jones coins the term Smolletting: Which is when leftist pose as racist commenters to get their political enemies banned off social media
Smolletting
1.The act of perpetrating hoax hate crimes against yourself
to frame your political enemies
2. Brigading racist comments on social media posts to get
political enemies de-platformed
3. Creating false twitter posts to frame a person for a hate crime
Smolletting
1.The act of perpetrating hoax hate crimes against yourself
to frame your political enemies
2. Brigading racist comments on social media posts to get
political enemies de-platformed
3. Creating false twitter posts to frame a person for a hate crime
Keywords
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