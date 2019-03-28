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Would you work for a machine?
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7 views • March 28, 2019
Would you work for a machine? Some people are working for a machine right now, although they may not be aware of it. Could you be one of them? In this episode, I discuss humans and machines working together and its effect on the future of work. Hear the full episode at "Would you work for a machine?" – Jim Stroud http://j.mp/2U3n9GE
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