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Full Polymer 80 Pistol Build (PF940C Model)
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397 views • March 28, 2019
Mickey and Dan McCalmon build a polymer 80 pistol from scratch and take it out to the range for 200 rounds of test fire. This video covers everything you need to know before taking on a poly 80 pistol project... the differences between a poly 80 and a traditional glock, various pistol frame models and important legal information.
This is the full build video we can't show on YouTube.
This is the full build video we can't show on YouTube.
Keywords
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