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I Don't Know Who Made This, But It Is MAGA Level 10!!!
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186 views • March 28, 2019
Some meme genius out there took the ending of Superman 2 and turned it into my daily wish!
Now that #RUSSIARUSSIARUSSIA is KAPUT, let's see some JUSTICE.
Now that #RUSSIARUSSIARUSSIA is KAPUT, let's see some JUSTICE.
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