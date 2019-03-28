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Democrats And Media Caught Red Handed Staging And Lying About Russian Collusion - War Room Full Show
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281 views • March 28, 2019
The failed Russian Collusion narrative continues to expose the Democrats and the fake news media as the liars they are, as the Smollet hoax exposes the double tier justice system in America. George Papadopoulos joins The War Room to drop an exclusive bomb shell when it comes to the Russian Collusion witch hunt.
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