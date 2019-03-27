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Full Show - Russiagate Propaganda Kills Last Smidgen Of MSM Credibility Left - 03/27/2019
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514 views • March 27, 2019
MSM's ratings tanked after the Mueller report exposed their biased reporting. Major news outlets plan to ramp up 2020 election coverage with the same goal of taking President Trump out of office. Today’s in-studio guest is health and tech expert Mike Adams delivering cutting-edge intel on how Trump can take out Big Tech censorship immediately. Furthermore, conservative trailblazer Faith Goldy draws powerful parallels between Europe’s migrant crisis and America’s caravan surge.
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