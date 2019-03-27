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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 3/27/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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31 views • March 27, 2019
The Complete un-edited show as originally broadcast earlier today
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS WORLD-WIDE TRANSMISSION:
COOK COUNTY PROSECUTER LIED RE RECUSAL IN SMOLLETT CASE
THE OBAMA MINISTRY OF TRUTH
FREE SPEECH HATER CONNETICUT SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY
FAITH GOLDY ASSAULTED BY LEFTISTS
JOE BIDEN BLAMES "WHITE MAN'S CULTURE" FOR VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
CHICAGO POLICE FIGHT BACK, RELEASE COURT SEALED SMOLLETT CASE FILES
Guests:
Faith Goldy
Mike Adams
4th Hour:
Health Ranger Mike Adams
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS WORLD-WIDE TRANSMISSION:
COOK COUNTY PROSECUTER LIED RE RECUSAL IN SMOLLETT CASE
THE OBAMA MINISTRY OF TRUTH
FREE SPEECH HATER CONNETICUT SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY
FAITH GOLDY ASSAULTED BY LEFTISTS
JOE BIDEN BLAMES "WHITE MAN'S CULTURE" FOR VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
CHICAGO POLICE FIGHT BACK, RELEASE COURT SEALED SMOLLETT CASE FILES
Guests:
Faith Goldy
Mike Adams
4th Hour:
Health Ranger Mike Adams
Keywords
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