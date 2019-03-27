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College Leftist Confronted By Chinese Immigrant For Trump
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16 views • March 27, 2019
Kathy Zhu joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to expose the latest in tolerant left outreach programs intent on keeping people out that do not agree with their ideas.
http://twitter.com/politicalkathy
https://www.infowars.com/instagram-removes-photo-of-maga-hat-for-violating-community-guidelines/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c58de54f7c188001c3d8e29
http://twitter.com/politicalkathy
https://www.infowars.com/instagram-removes-photo-of-maga-hat-for-violating-community-guidelines/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c58de54f7c188001c3d8e29
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