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Unvaccinated Banned from Public in NY
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612 views • March 27, 2019
A county in New York state has just banned anyone who hasn’t had an MMR vaccine from the public square. But the public would be surprised by a recent study that lays out the relative risks of measles vs MMR vaccine. And after a cancer cluster in a school near a cell phone tower, why doesn’t the government care about coming 5G antenna that will saturate the public?
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