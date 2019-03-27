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Free Exercise or Intolerance of Religion
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15 views • March 27, 2019
Is it Islamophobic to pray in the name of Jesus? What does “establishment of religion” mean? Are the new Sisterhood of Traveling Hijabs tolerant of free exercise?
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