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Tango Course University of Queensland - 1st Semester 2019 - 4th Class
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30 views • March 27, 2019
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Ask About Our Next 10-Week Argentine Tango Crash Course!
Go to https://uqsport.com.au/learn/short-courses/tango-course/
Or call 07 3365 6612
Email: [email protected]
Also visit www.almadetango.com
Ask About Our Next 10-Week Argentine Tango Crash Course!
Go to https://uqsport.com.au/learn/short-courses/tango-course/
Or call 07 3365 6612
Email: [email protected]
Also visit www.almadetango.com
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