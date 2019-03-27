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Mueller Report: 'Evidence...Not Sufficient' That Trump Obstructed Justice | NBC News
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6 views • March 27, 2019
NBC News' Pete Williams breaks down the findings of the special counsels investigation into President Trump and the 2016 election.
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