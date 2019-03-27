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Republicans To Adam Schiff: You Owe America 'An Apology' | NBC News
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6 views • March 27, 2019
Several House Republicans are calling for the resignation of Rep. Adam Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee after special counsel Robert Mueller's report found no evidence of Trump campaign collusion with Russia.
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