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Preachers won't preach this!
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29 views • March 27, 2019
The most important sermon you will ever hear that is not preached anymore.
Sermon extract from "the pit of hell" By Pastor Charles Lawson.
_________________________________________________________________
Twitter:
Marathon Soul Winners
Instagram:
@soulmarathon
Contact us at:
[email protected]
( We do monthly door to door gospel outreach in London UK so do join us to help spread the gospel if you are a saved christian. You will be provided with tracts and bibles to hand out)
Sermon extract from "the pit of hell" By Pastor Charles Lawson.
_________________________________________________________________
Twitter:
Marathon Soul Winners
Instagram:
@soulmarathon
Contact us at:
[email protected]
( We do monthly door to door gospel outreach in London UK so do join us to help spread the gospel if you are a saved christian. You will be provided with tracts and bibles to hand out)
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