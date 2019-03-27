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Gospel Outreach (YouTube censorship: End is Near)
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10 views • March 27, 2019
" Go into the world and Preach" . That is the commandment of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Don't just sit there and watch videos, If you are a christian. Get out soul winning. The end as we know is near and the Lords return is soon. (That is why we also using this platform because of serious censorship).
If you are in the UK. Join us at capital on a monthly basis for Gospel Outreach. God bless brother and sisters!
www.mararthonsoulwinners.co.uk
If you are in the UK. Join us at capital on a monthly basis for Gospel Outreach. God bless brother and sisters!
www.mararthonsoulwinners.co.uk
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